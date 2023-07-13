President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed profound sadness as he mourns the passing of renowned Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo at her memorial service.

The memorial service, attended by prominent figures from the literary and cultural spheres, served as a platform to honour the remarkable contributions Aidoo made to the world of literature.

In an emotional tribute at the burial service of the late Playwright at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged Ama Ata Aidoo’s unparalleled talent and described her as a literary icon whose words resonated with readers around the globe.

He said her groundbreaking works, showcased her ability to weave captivating narratives that explored complex social issues.

The President emphasised that Aidoo’s literary prowess extended beyond the pages of her books, as she used her voice and pen to champion social justice, women’s empowerment, and African identity.

President Akufo-Addo also eulogiaed the late author for her immense contribution to the development of Ghana and the African continent.

The renowned feminist and academic died on Wednesday, May 31 aged 81 after a short illness.

The President went on to express his gratitude for Aidoo’s dedication to nurturing young talents and lauded their friendship over the years.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians and the world will miss Ama Ata Aidoo not only for her literary brilliance but also for her indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to advancing African literature and culture.