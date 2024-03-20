Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has expressed his desire and willingness to make Ghana business-friendly and tax competitive.

This, he believes will turn the socio-economic fortunes of the country around.

The Vice President made the comment while addressing members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) as part of his initiative to engage with various groups and organizations.

This marked the beginning of his efforts to gather input for his manifesto.

The NPP flagbearer emphasized his familiarity with the private sector and acknowledged their challenges and concerns.

Dr. Bawumia pledged to prioritize business development in his government if elected President.

For his part, President of the Ghana National Association of Chamber and Commerce, Dr. Clement Osei Amoako, extended gratitude to the Vice President for the engagement and presented their suggestions to be included in the NPP’s manifesto.

Key among these suggestions was the proposal to abolish certain taxes and to address the incessant power outages in the country.

