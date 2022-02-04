The South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Grace Jeanet Mason, has outlined plans put in place by the chamber in increasing investment in Ghana.

Speaking on ‘Joy News’, Madam Grace revealed that the South African government has approved the investment mission to Ghana and is set to come off in March this year.

“Imposed covid recovery endeavors have prompted our government to approve investment mission to Ghana and this we envisaged to take place between the 22nd to the 25th of March,” she said.

READ MORE:

According to her, the investment mission would take place in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

“We have also recommended that this outward mission and investment mission should be held in one of the regions and we have recommended the Northern Region, Tamale, as we have been actively conducting our regional economic profiling of Ghana,” she noted.

She also mentioned that the current trade will be multiplied by 2023.

“We will even by 2023 triple the current trade trajectory that exists between our two nations,” she stated.