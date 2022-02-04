In a video fast circulating on the internet and further shared by musician and political activist Kwame A Plus, is a man narrating how a thief was allegedly lynched in his house.

The two-minutes-48-seconds video captured a young man confessing in the selfie-video how his brothers together with some of his neighbours burnt a visitor who came to seek refuge from them.

Narrating the incident without clearly giving out where the incident happened, the young man said the alleged thief approached them for shelter and after providing the said man with a room he decided to rob them.

According to A Plus, the purpose of sharing the video was to call on the rightful authorities to confirm if the act is true or not for further investigations.

He posted the video with the caption: Did this really happen? Can someone confirm please? Kindly share to help uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, the video was shared on video-sharing platform, TikTok, with the handle @carponzy.

Watch the video below:

