The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, labelling him incompetent and corrupt.

Mr Gyamfi, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV on Tuesday, March 19, expressed doubts about Dr Bawumia’s capabilities to lead the country.

He cited a lack of ideas and trustworthiness as the basis for his comment.

He questioned the suitability of Dr Bawumia as the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, blaming him for the nation’s economic downturn.

Mr Gyamfi likened Dr Bawumia to a “clueless driver’s mate,” arguing that such a figure should not be entrusted with leadership and should face the consequences in the upcoming December elections.

“Mates [conductors] are relevant and important, you can be a good driver but with a bad mate, you will fail. This mate, Dr Bawumia is a very incompetent, corrupt, clueless mate.

“And that is why he has failed in the primary responsibilities President Akufo-Addo entrusted in him, which is the management of the economy.”

“The dollar then was GH¢5, is now GH¢13.50, to the importer what is the use of Bawumia? Where are the strong economic fundamentals, where are the concrete roads he promised? Where are the harbours he promised people of Cape Coast.”

“The reason why Dr Bawumia can talk like this is because he has no respect for the truth. And he has no respect for the good people of this country.

“Either than that, he should be displaying remorse for the crime he and his boss [President Akufo-Addo] and the entire NPP have committed against the people of Ghana.”

Additionally, Sammy Gyamfi voiced his support for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, endorsing her as the ideal partner to help Mahama fulfil his vision for Ghana.

He highlighted the commendable qualities of Mahama’s running mate, describing Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a woman of substance, integrity, and valour.

He noted her accomplishments and deep understanding of issues affecting women and the education sector.

