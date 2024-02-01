Mohammed Kudus, the attacking midfielder for the Black Stars, was seen at a restaurant, patiently awaiting the meal he had ordered.

In a widely circulated video on social media, Kudus appeared visibly frustrated due to delay in delivery of his food.

A friend of the footballer who noticed he was starving decided to capture the moment on camera.

His friend jokingly shouted just to get Kudus’ attention.

In response, the West Ham United player urged the restaurant to expedite the delivery of his meal.

