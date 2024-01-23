Mohammed Kudus expressed deep disappointment after being awarded the Man of The Match in their thrilling 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite Kudus’ impressive performance, the spotlight shifted to Mozambique’s remarkable late comeback that secured a draw, leaving Kudus disheartened.

“I’m very disappointed; we really wanted this victory, but it wasn’t to be,” he shared with reporters. “It’s a big disappointment for us” he bemoaned.

Kudus attributed Ghana’s inability to maintain their two-goal lead to a lapse in concentration, echoing similar struggles against Egypt.

The 22-year-old West Ham player reflected on the missed opportunity, stating, “We lost the game by losing concentration in the last minutes, like against Egypt too.”

Despite the setback, Kudus emphasized Ghana’s overall quality showcased in the tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire.

“We showed lots of qualities here, but losing focus at the end cost us,” he remarked with a philosophical perspective.

While Kudus’ standout performances stood out in Ghana’s challenging AFCON campaign, even being named Man of the Match couldn’t lift his spirits on Tuesday night.

Alongside coach Chris Hughton, Kudus now faces the task of processing the crushing setback as Ghana looks to rebuild for the future.

