It is public knowledge that Black Sherif had his sights set on the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He had declared which category would make him happier, even if he had received the other 10 nominations.

Eventually, King Promise’s ‘5 Star’ album won the said category.

Fans have been wondering about Black Sherif’s reaction to this outcome over the past 24 hours, despite winning the ultimate award, Artiste of the Year.

He has finally opened up on his reaction that fateful night when the announcement was made.

“I was waiting to hear my name. But when it wasn’t mentioned, I went like ‘yawa’,” he said.

@theculturejoint Black Sherif’s reaction when he lost out on Album of The Year during VGMA ♬ original sound – theculturejoint

Nonetheless, he acknowledged that everyone in the category made the cut for a reason and therefore deserved the accolade.

“They put in the work, that is why their projects were selected among all albums in the year.”

He added that the 5 Star was a project he loves as well.

Aside from the ultimate prize, Black Sherif swept the Best Music Video Award, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Hip-hop Song of the Year with ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

Meanwhile, gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has expressed her hope that her colleague artiste, Black Sherif is opened to joining the gospel music fraternity.

According to her, the vocal prowess of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year would go a long way to improve evangelism if he decides to heed her call.

This is in spite of the fact that Black Sherif is a Muslim.

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in gospel,” she said in an interview on Joy FM.

READ ALSO: