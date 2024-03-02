Controversial Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki is in the trends again as he chose to celebrate his birthday in an unusual way.

Unlike many celebrities who will either donate to orphanages or hold lavish parties, Oboy Siki chose a different venue: a cemetery.

Videos circulating on social media captured the veteran Kumawood actor, also known as Nana Kofi Agyeman, dressed in traditional kente cloth as he stood by a table adorned with a cake and beverages.

“This is a special day for me. It’s my birthday, and I’ve decided to celebrate it at a cemetery. We will pour libation to the gods and then cut the cake,” he announced in one of the videos.

In another video shared on YouTube, Oboy Siki poured libation before cutting the cake with some friends.

This comes after the veteran actor predicted his death in 2024. Oboy Siki said he would die peacefully in his sleep.

