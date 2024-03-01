Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has responded to claims by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor that the penalty he deliberately miss the penalty at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He alleged that, Gyan’s crucial missed in the quarter-final game against Uruguay, which would have made Ghana the first African country to play in the semi-final of the World Cup, was politically influenced.

Speaking to Radio XYZ, Mr. Dafeamekpor alleged that, the former Black Stars captain has been a lifelong supporter of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and did not want glory for their rivals.

In a response, Asamoah Gyan said the NDC MP is just seeking attention for his autograph.

“Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon,” the former Sunderland forward quipped on X (formerly Twitter).

Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) March 1, 2024

The former Black Stars captain has come under a barrage of attacks after he was named a member of the NPP manifesto committee.

The 38-year-old will head the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia.

In spite of the attacks, Asamoah Gyan said he is focused and ready to contribute his quota to nation building.

As Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup, with six goals to his name, he is resolved to bring his experience on board to revive Ghana’s football.

READ ALSO