The official vehicle of the Savannah Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission was on Monday evening brazenly snatched at gunpoint in Tamale.

The shocking incident occurred in front of his residence in the Bi-water suburb of the Northern Regional capital, leaving the local community and authorities on edge.

The victim had just returned home when the terrifying ordeal unfolded.

Two armed robbers approached him with guns drawn, and seized control of the situation, forcing the Savannah Regional Director to surrender his Toyota Hilux double cabin Pickup with the license plate GV 301-22.

The Tamale Police have initiated a manhunt for the suspects, sparing no effort to track them down and recover the stolen vehicle.

The incident marks a worrying trend of vehicle snatching and armed robberies that have plagued the region.

It would be recalled that in July 2019, a Toyota Hilux pickup used by the then Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, was snatched at gunpoint in a similar fashion.

