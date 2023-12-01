The government of the United States is investing over $1 million dollars in the construction of a state-of-the-art maternal and child centre at the HopeXchange Medical Center in Kumasi.

The new facility will include a labour and delivery suite, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, inpatient and outpatient wards, and an adolescent clinic.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, says the US invests over $12 million annually to improve the health of mothers, babies, and children across the country.

The current infant mortality rate for Ghana in 2023 is 30.802 deaths per 1000 live births, which is a 3.04% decline from 2022.

Concerted efforts resulting in improved infrastructure and skilled care have been acknowledged to be the foundation of progressive improvements in the sector.

The HopeXchange Medical Center which serves approximately four million people in the Ashanti region and beyond is set to host the maternal and child centre.

According to the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, the facility will facilitate maternal and antenatal care.

“…We make these investments because we know that the quality of maternal and antenatal care means that healthier moms and newborns, means healthier families, healthier communities, and healthier Ghana.

“A healthy start is the first step to a lifetime of good health. Quality and effective maternal, newborn, and childcare requires basic building blocks, infrastructure, basic equipment, medical supplies, and especially skilled care, she said.

General Manager of Hope XChange Medical Centre, Dominic Osei Kofi disclosed the project will take 18 months to become operational.

“The project is going to have a place for ICU and staff offices. We are expecting it to be completed in one and a half years. We are grateful to all entities who have supported this to bring care to mothers and babies,” he said.