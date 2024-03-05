Harry Kane scored two to help Bayern Munich overturn a first-leg deficit against Lazio and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Rome, Bayern looked set for a frustrating night until Kane’s header levelled the scores on aggregate.

Long-serving Thomas Muller doubled the lead on the night with another header.

Kane made it 3-1 on aggregate from close range after Leroy Sane’s shot was parried into his path.

It was an impressive turnaround by Bayern, who have endured a bitterly disappointing domestic campaign.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were facing a first season without a major trophy since 2011-12.

However, this win keeps alive Tuchel’s hopes of delivering Bayern a seventh European title before the former Chelsea boss leaves at the end of the season.

The quarter-final draw takes place on 15 March.