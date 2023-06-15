Two friends have been arrested by Tuna police in the Sawla District of the Savannah region for stealing an iPhone from a provision shop.

The suspects have been identified as Salam and Obenaa, all in their 20s.

An eyewitness told Adom News Obenaa went to the shop under the pretext of buying drinks and in the process saw the phone on the counter.

He quickly handed it to Salam to charge it for him.

When the shopkeeper detected his phone was missing, he tracked Obenaa with the help of some residents but the suspect denied it.

The case was reported to the Tuna police who went to Salam’s house but upon interrogation, Salam also denied knowledge about the phone.

After a search in his room, the complainant saw his phone on charge due to which Salam was arrested.

He later confessed in his police statement that Obenaa gave him the phone to keep for him and led the police to arrest Obenaa too.

The police detective said the two will be put before the Bole district magistrate court on Thursday.

ALSO READ: