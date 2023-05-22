The Assin Fosu District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majeed Illiasu, has convicted three accused persons brought before the court for intertwined offenses.

The first accused persons are an unemployed 21-year-old, Michael Kankam, also known as Paa Yaw, the second accused, a 17-year-old okada rider, Yusif Nasiru, also known as Baba, and the third accused, Paarison Ofori.

The first accused has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, the second accused has also been charged to pay a fine of 300 penalty units or three thousand six hundred Ghana cedis or in default 12 months imprisonment, and the third accused is to pay a fine of 500 penalty units equivalent to 6,000 Ghana cedis or in fault 18 months imprisonment.

On May 7, 2023, at about 6:00 am, the complainant, a 33-year-old nurse, Dawui Kwabla had a distress call from her senior brother, Kwame Seidu that thieves had broken into her provision store and made away with cash amounting to GHC 1,700.00 and they further broke into a newly built room with a wooden club there-by causing unlawful damage to the burglary proof window and stole 40 inches flat screen television set valued GH C 3,500.00, F&D woofer valued at GHC 3,200 and an unspecified amount of money that was kept in one of the rooms in the house.

The personal investigation by the complainant revealed that it was the first accused person who came to the house to steal, therefore, she reported the case at the Mokwaa police station leading to the arrest of the suspect to assist in investigations.

During the investigation, the first accused mentioned the second accused person as his accomplice and he was subsequently arrested. The first and Second accused told the police that they have sold the television set to the third accused person at Twifo Mintaso at a cost of GHC 800.

The accused persons led the police to the third accused person’s house and he was also arrested and the television set was retrieved from his bed room while the F&D woofer was also retrieved from the first accused person’s room.

During interrogations, the first and second accused persons admitted the offenses and told police that they had used the money and pleaded for forgiveness while the third accused person also admitted the offense and told police that he did not know it was a stolen item and pleaded for forgiveness.

At the end of the investigation, the accused persons were charged with Unlawful Entry contrary to section 152 of the Criminal and other offenses Act (Act 29) of 1960 and stealing contrary to section 124 (i) of the aforementioned Act and they were sentenced accordingly.

