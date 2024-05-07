A 10-year-old hawker has met her untimely death after a tipper truck with registration number GM 2312 – 21 crashed her at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.
The deceased identified as Hawa was reportedly crossing the Mankessim to Cape Coast Highway when she was unfortunately run over in the middle of the road.
Kasapa News reported that, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2024.
Hawa, who was selling mangoes, was rushed to the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital at Mankessim but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Her body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.
Meanwhile, the truck driver has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.
Residents who are worried about the spate of vehicle knockdowns in the area have called on the Highway Authority to provide speed ramps.
