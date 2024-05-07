Kasapa News reported that, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2024.

Hawa, who was selling mangoes, was rushed to the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital at Mankessim but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Her body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, the truck driver has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

Residents who are worried about the spate of vehicle knockdowns in the area have called on the Highway Authority to provide speed ramps.

