A truck transporting building materials from Tema to Burkina Faso overturned at Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region in the early hours of Wednesday, November 8.

It is alleged that, the vehicle which was experiencing brake failure, hit the pavement, causing it to veer off the road and breach the National Youth Authority office wall, damaging some agency offices.

An eyewitness who spoke to Citi News said that both the driver and the conductor, who were inside the vehicle during the incident, were safe, and no casualties were recorded.

“The truck was coming from Tema to Burkina Faso. When it reached Oforikrom, while descending the hill, its brakes failed, hit the pavement and landed on this side. No one was hurt” the eyewitness narrated.

ALSO READ: