Three cars have been involved in an accident at the University of Ghana Pentagon hostel Saturday.

The accident involved a BMW, Benz and a Kia vehicle.

According to reports, the Kia driver attempted to overtake the BMW and to prevent a crash, the BMW veered off its lane and collided head-on with the Benz.

Due to the impact of the crash, all vehicles were damaged. However, no casualty was recorded.

The incident has sparked concerns among students who have bemoaned the increasing rate of accidents on campus.