Thomas Partey has revived his hopes of playing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after resuming training.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been out of action after the October international break after suffering a muscle injury at the training grounds ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League tie against Sevilla in Spain.

Partey was expected to be out until next year due to the severity of the injury after undergoing a procedure.

However, earlier this month, the 29-year-old started gym work as he nears recovery.

Partey, on Friday, December 22 resumed grass training at the training grounds of the Gunners.

Despite resuming training, the midfielder was away from the first-team group ahead of their trip to Liverpool later tonight in the Premier League.

Thomas Partey has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the tournament slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton speaking to talkSPORTS justified why Partey was included in the provisional list.

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the former Premier League coach said.

“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs.

“And there will be some associations from countries that maybe allow a particular player to come two days later than the others. That’s something that has always been the case. But I think as regards a choice, there is no choice,” he added.

It is so far unknown when Partey will join the first-team group but Arsenal are hoping Partey will be fit for the FA Cup clash against Liverpool on January 7 before heading to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Thomas Partey, who is Ghana’s deputy national team captain has so far made just four appearances for Arsenal in the ongoing 2023/24 Premier League campaign and last featured for the team in their win against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

