A suspected thief whose identity is immediately unknown has met his death during a failed operation at Wirenkyiren Amanfrom, a town in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred late in the evening when the suspected thief attempted to climb a transformer to steal high tension cables.

However, the suspect reportedly touched a naked wire which electrocuted him, leading him to fall off the transformer.

He was discovered by some residents plying the bushy road around 1:00 am battling for his life.

The residents immediately alerted the authorities and paramedics, but due to the delays in arrival, the suspected thief could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:00 am.

The police have launched an investigation to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the failed theft operation.

The body has been retrieved by the Kyebi police command and deposited at the mortuary for preservation.

Some residents who spoke to the media remarked that Wirenkyiren Amanfrom is a theft prone area and they are constantly harassed by thieves.

