In the town of Eguafo, located in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality of the Central Region, a surprising incident unfolded as a young man, suspected to be in his twenties, was discovered ensnared within a taxi bearing the registration number GR-1161-19, attempting a theft.

Residents were left astounded by the peculiar occurrence.

The unidentified suspect was located in the trunk of the taxi and found himself unable to exit even after the compartment was opened.

Speculation circulated among locals that the incident might be connected to supernatural forces, attributing it to juju or mystical charms, which added an element of amusement to the community’s response.

Upon inspecting the trapped individual, authorities discovered a set of tools including a knife, a screwdriver, and a pair of scissors in his possession.

The backstory revealed that the taxi driver, known by the name Mahama, had previously reported missing items such as his car tape, mobile phones, and money.

In response to these thefts, Mahama issued a warning at the local information center, threatening that the perpetrator would face consequences if they did not come forward within two weeks.

The ultimatum concluded on December 1, and on January 2, the young man was apprehended during an unsuccessful attempt to carry out a theft.

The incident has since been reported to the police for further investigation.

