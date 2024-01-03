Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of rugby in Africa, is recruiting skilled volunteers to join the Office of the President in various roles, including Director of Projects, Head of Government Relations, Communication Advisor, Director of Marketing, Director of Digital Marketing, Public Policy Advisor, Director of Sponsorship and Partnerships, Interpreter English-French, and other exciting opportunities to contribute to the growth and development of rugby across the African continent.

You will become an integral part of the Office of the President of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body of rugby across Africa.

As a skilled volunteer within the Office of the President, you’ll work directly on continental projects, interact with governments and institutions, and make a tangible impact on sports development. This experience offers valuable professional growth, providing the opportunity to enhance your skills at an executive level.

The offer entails a remote/online volunteer (unpaid) position with a minimum time commitment of 2 days a week for a duration of at least 3 months. Volunteers can be based anywhere in the world.

Available Executive Volunteer Opportunities are:

Director of Projects: Oversee and implement key rugby initiatives at an executive level, ensuring successful execution and impact.

Head of Government Relations: Cultivate and manage executive-level relationships with government bodies to support rugby initiatives and partnerships.

Communications Advisor: Develop and execute executive-level PR strategies to enhance the visibility and positive image of Rugby Africa.

Director of Marketing: Drive executive-level marketing campaigns and initiatives to promote rugby at various levels.

Director of Digital Marketing: Leverage digital platforms at an executive level to enhance the online presence and engagement of Rugby Africa.

Public Policy Advisor: Stay abreast of relevant policies at an executive level and advocate for the interests of Rugby Africa within the public domain.

Director of Sponsorship and Partnerships: Identify and secure executive-level strategic partnerships to support the growth of rugby in Africa.

Apply here: https://apo-opa.co/3vsyLq8

Rugby Africa is also recruiting skilled interpreters English – French. The offer entails a remote/online volunteer position with a minimum time commitment of 8 hours a week for a duration of at least 3 months.

Interpreter English – French: Ensure effective communication within Rugby Africa, supporting key initiatives in English and French

Interpreters can apply here: https://apo-opa.co/4aFb4v4

If you are enthusiastic about Africa and/or rugby, and believe in the power of volunteering to make a positive impact, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunities.

We remind you that all of these opportunities are unpaid. However, we will cover all expenses, including flights, accommodation, food, visa, and data expenses as required for the position.

Application deadline: January 30, 2024.

According to the 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report compiled by the United Nations, the global number of volunteers stands at 862.4 million. Embracing volunteerism presents an excellent opportunity for continental sport governing bodies like Rugby Africa to enhance efficiency amidst budget constraints. Simultaneously, it provides individuals with unparalleled firsthand professional experience, allowing them to enrich their CVs with valuable expertise gained through meaningful contributions.

Media contact:

rugby@apo-opa.com

About Rugby Africa:

Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) is the governing body of rugby in Africa and one of the regional associations under World Rugby. It unites all African countries that play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organizes various competitions, including the qualifying tournaments for the Rugby World Cup and the Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. With 39 member unions, Rugby Africa is dedicated to promoting and developing rugby across the continent. World Rugby highlighted Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia as three of the six emerging nations experiencing strong growth in rugby.