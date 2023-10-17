Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the government has a plan in place to ensure all stalled developmental projects across the country are completed.

Oppong Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo has indicated his strongest desire that these projects get back on track.

“Yes there is a plan; the first part of the plan is to conclude the external debt restructuring. When you conclude the external debt restructuring then you have clarity on how much you can pay on an annual basis on external debt and then you resume servicing. When you resume servicing the banks that are financing those projects will now resume releases to the contractors for them to get back to work,” he said on Accra-based Asaase radio.

According to the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency Member of Parliament (MP), the projects were stalled because of the external debt restructuring

“Remember that those projects were stalled because the government announced the suspension of external debt servicing in pursuance of the external debt restructuring” he said.

Past governments have left uncompleted projects worth millions of local and foreign scattered nationwide.

But the Information Minister assured that, government is committed to completing all of its projects.

“The President is very keen that these projects get back on track so that we are able to achieve the full benefit for our people,” he added.

