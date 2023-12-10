Former General Secretary and presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyepong has impressed upon the party members, especially those who participated in their presidential and parliamentary primaries, to rally behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to clinch victory in next year’s elections.

Addressing the party faithfuls in Kumasi on Friday during Dr. Bawumia’s “Thank You” tour in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Agyepong said the internal contest was only a democratic exercise to select a leader for the party and that what’s significant now is to fully and actively support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Our tradition is a very big tradition and we believe in democracy and intraparty contests.

“The election was a process to choose the flagbearer of our party and fortunately, God has blessed us with a flagbearer, so let us all come together and push him to win for the party”, he stated.

“We are done with the elections and Dr. Bawumia is now the property and project of the party and all of us must come together and rally behind him for victory in 2024,” he urged.

Historic win

Kwabena Agyepong, who demonstrated his knowledge in the NPP’s history, said the Dr. Bawumia’s election as flagbearer is historic stating no one in the history of the party has won by the margin of votes Dr. Bawumia attained in the party’s presidential primary.

“Nobody in our tradition from Professor Adu Boahene in 1992 to J.A. Kufuor to Nana Akufo-Addo has won by 61% in their first attempt to lead the party. His victory is significant because it is big and the voice of the people is where the Lord’s blessing is”, Mr. Agyepong noted.

The former General Secretary also called on the party executives to exhibit the “spirit of sacrifice”, stressing “the party can only be stronger when you are stronger. And our flagbearer Dr. Bawumia can only be stronger if we all work hard and rally behind him”.

He added; “You are the frontline soldiers of our party; you are the main people to ensure victory. Your main job is that you are executives first right from the polling station level, so I want you all to come together.”

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Also present were former NPP presidential aspirants; Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Thomas Addai Nimo and Kojo Poku.