Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has hinted that the club is likely to be without Tariq Lamptey for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played since a knee injury forced the right-back off 16 minutes into the 4-0 home win against West Ham on March 4.

The injury forced the former Chelsea right back out of Ghana’s back-to-back games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last month.

READ ALSO

Speaking after Brighton’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, De Zerbi said, “I don’t know the situation, but it’s difficult to have him (Tariq Lamptey) before next season.

“We are paying with injuries — (Adam) Lallana, (Jeremy) Sarmiento, Tariq — but I don’t like speaking about the players who are injured.

“I prefer to think and only be focused on the players who are able to play,” he added.

Tariq Lamptey before the injury had made 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring just a goal.

He was a member of Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.