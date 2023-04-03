Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that Tariq Lamptey is likely to stay out for more months due to an injury.

Lamptey has been out of action for months following an injury against West Ham United.

The 21-year-old was substituted in the 16th minute after sustaining a knock and replaced by Joel Veltman as Brighton went on to win 4-0 last month.

The former Chelsea was expected to be fit for the Black Stars’ back-to-back games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola last month.

However, Lamptey failed to recover for the doubleheader and was replaced by FC Koln defender, Kingsley Schindler.

Roberto De Zerbi speaking ahead of their clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday at the Vitality Stadium hinted that the enterprising defender is likely to stay out for more months.

“It’s a difficult situation, we will see in the next week [about Tariq],” De Zerbi said.

“To have some solution on the bench in the coming weeks is important. In the last game, we finished with Solly March and Pascal Gross [in defence],” he added.

Tariq Lamptey has made a total of 20 appearances for Brighton in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

He was a member of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.