Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

It was the Englishman’s 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on 8 September.

Chelsea, who have spent more than £550m on new players, are searching for their third manager of the season.

The Blues are in the bottom half of the Premier League after their latest loss – and 12 points off the top four.

Chelsea say Potter “has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition” and that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

In a statement, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 2, 2023

“He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.

There have now been a 13 managerial changes in the Premier League this season, with Leicester sacking manager Brendan Rodgers earlier on Sunday.

‘Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season,” the Chelsea owners added.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”

Potter replaced Tuchel, who won three trophies in 20 months at Stamford Bridge, in September when the Blues were sixth in the top flight following a summer during which they spent £255m on transfers.

Owner Boehly went on another remarkable spending spree in January, shelling out £288m.

That saw Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk join among eight new signings – but the new additions have struggled to click on the pitch.