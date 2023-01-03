Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, has completed a move to Swiss club, FC Zurich in Switzerland until the summer of 2026.

The move came hours after Hearts of Oak had announced a contract extension for the former Black Satellites captain.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transfer arrangements.

The 21-year-old will join the 13 times Swiss champions after the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria which is scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 4, 2023.

Head of Sport at FC Zurich, Marinko Jurendic, said, “Daniel Afriyie is a dynamic and versatile attacking player who has a courageous style of play.

“He should take the next step in our development at FCZ and give our game further opportunities forward.”

Afriyie Barnieh scored 13 goals and four assists in 69 competitive games for Hearts of Oak.

Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.