Cristiano Ronaldo says his work in Europe is done, but he had “many opportunities” from other clubs before joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

He joined Al Nassr as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

The Portugal captain, 37, said he had offers from clubs in Brazil, Australia, the United States and Portugal.

“I gave my word for this club,” he said at his unveiling on Tuesday.

“I won everything, I played for the most important clubs in Europe and now it is a new challenge in Asia.”

Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year in a deal that runs until 2025.

“As nobody knows, I can say now I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me,” Ronaldo told reporters at his first media conference.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was greeted with applause and shouts of his trademark ‘Siu’ celebration as he spoke. He answered questions from a club official but took none from reporters.

Speaking about his contract with the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions, Ronaldo said: “This contract is unique but I’m a unique player, so for me it’s normal.

“I know the league is very competitive, I saw many games. I hope to play after [Wednesday] if the coach thinks there’s a chance. I’m ready to keep playing football.”

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said signing Ronaldo was “fantastic” for Saudi Arabia.

“In my life, I’ve seen that great players like Cristiano are the simplest to manage, because there’s nothing I can teach him,” the Frenchman said.

“My goal, my objective for Cristiano is to make him happy. I want him to enjoy playing with Al Nassr and winning with Al Nassr.”

Following the media conference he posed in his new Al Nassr kit on the club’s pitch in front of thousands of fans.