Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 125 goals in 202 matches for Portugal

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal seal qualification to next summer’s European Championship with three games to spare as the hosts beat Slovakia in Group J in Porto.

After Goncalo Ramos’ opener Ronaldo scored a penalty before David Hancko pulled a goal back in the 69th minute.

Portugal captain Ronaldo quickly restored his side’s two-goal lead with his 125th international goal.

Stanislav Lobotka added a late second for Slovakia but Portugal held on.

It means the hosts have won all seven of their Group J qualifying fixtures and join France, Belgium and hosts Germany in securing their spot at Euro 2024.

Slovakia remain second in Group J, two points ahead of third-placed Luxembourg who they face on Monday.




