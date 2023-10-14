Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal seal qualification to next summer’s European Championship with three games to spare as the hosts beat Slovakia in Group J in Porto.

After Goncalo Ramos’ opener Ronaldo scored a penalty before David Hancko pulled a goal back in the 69th minute.

Portugal captain Ronaldo quickly restored his side’s two-goal lead with his 125th international goal.

Stanislav Lobotka added a late second for Slovakia but Portugal held on.

It means the hosts have won all seven of their Group J qualifying fixtures and join France, Belgium and hosts Germany in securing their spot at Euro 2024.

Slovakia remain second in Group J, two points ahead of third-placed Luxembourg who they face on Monday.