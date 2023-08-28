Former captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, and the Confederations of African Football (CAF) have all reacted to Mohammed Kudus’ move to West Ham United.

The 23-year-old on Sunday completed his move from Ajax to the Premier League side. Kudus has signed a five-year deal with the Hammers with an option for a sixth year.

Appiah chose to express his reaction on his official X page, using a flame emoji and the flag of Ghana emoji in response to Kudus’ announcement video.

Meanwhile, CAF also on the same platform wished the Right to Dream graduate the best of luck following his move to the Premier League.

“The Ghanaian gem starts a new chapter Good luck, @KudusMohammedGH.”

The Black Stars midfielder becomes the club’s third major signing this summer, alongside his former Ajax teammate and Mexican international Edson Álvarez, as well as English midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The industrious midfielder has been allocated the number 14 jersey and is anticipated to play a substantial role for the club.

He becomes the third Ghanaian player to play for the London-based club.

Kudus Mohammed is expected to make his debut against Luton Town this weekend.

READ ALSO