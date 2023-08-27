Manchester United came back from two goals down to record a thrilling victory against 10-man Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

For the first time in Premier League history, United found themselves two goals behind inside four minutes after an abysmal start to the game led to goals for Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly.

Once Christian Eriksen had pulled one back by tapping home Marcus Rashford’s low cross, and after Casemiro has somehow headed wide of an open net before the break, the Brazilian drew his side level when he bundled home Bruno Fernandes’ header across goal after an inspired Rashford pass.

United manager Ten Hag highlighted about Fernandes’ inspirational qualities as a captain in the build-up to the match and the Portuguese led from the front as the hosts chased a winner.

Forest skipper Joe Worrall was red carded for bringing Fernandes down on the edge of the area midway through the second period, and though United could not make the most of the free-kick which followed, the Portuguese kept his nerve to drive home the winner 14 minutes from time after Danilo had tripped Rashford.