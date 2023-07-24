The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, has declared that the Minority Caucus in parliament would persist in their protest against the prosecution of their fellow member, James Gyakye Quayson, representing the Assin North Constituency.

Mr Dauda said: “Gyakye Quayson was dragged to court on several occasions. The court said that he should be removed as an MP, and he was removed. Another election was conducted, and the people of Assin North voted for him massively. But still, they are trying him in court. So, those of us who love him—should we sit aloof as they are persecuting him? And so, anytime he is to appear before the court, we would accompany him to show him the love we have for him; we would go today and tomorrow.”

In a passionate address to the media during a campaign event, Mr Dauda, who is also a former Minister for Works and Housing, expressed his dismay at the lack of scrutiny faced by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) for approving Mr Quayson’s candidacy. He questioned: “The gatekeeper (the EC), who is supposed to ensure that only qualified people stand for the election, passed him (Quayson)… Why are they not asking the Electoral Commission why it passed Quayson?”

Responding to criticism that the NDC MPs’ boycott of parliament was adversely affecting the livelihood of Ghanaians, Mr Dauda, countered by stating that there were currently no urgent bills before the house. He defended their stance, emphasising their commitment to supporting Mr Quayson throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.

“As long as our colleague is facing these challenges in court, we cannot betray him by sitting in parliament as if nothing is happening. We stand by him in solidarity, and we will continue to do so,” he asserted firmly.

The Minority Caucus’ unwavering stance on supporting Mr Quayson has added further intensity to the already charged political atmosphere in Ghana. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this protest will impact both the legal proceedings and the functioning of parliament.

ALSO READ: