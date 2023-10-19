An Accra High Court says it does not find Trade Minister, Kobina Tahir Hammond guilty of contempt following some comments made regarding the outcome of the James Gyakye Quayson trial.

The presiding judge, Justice Mary Yanzuh said the lawyers for Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson did not produce the full interview to enable the court to convict the accused.

“It was incumbent on the applicant to exhibit the full interview. Without the full complement of the interview, the court is deprived of the opportunity to know exactly what was said.

“The court cannot rely on the manifestly incomplete publication to rule on a man who denies the content of the publication. There is no room for conjecture. Evidence was required,” Justice Yanzuh said.

Mr Quayson’s lawyers had asked the High Court to punish Mr Hammond for saying James Quayson may as well leave Parliament since he would end up in jail.

Their application followed an interview the Minister granted to Oyerepa TV during which he compared the Quayson case to that of former legislator Adamu Sakande.

“There is something we call precedence at the court. This is the same thing that happened with Adamu Sakande. He came to this House…the same NDC (National Democratic Congress) members were the ones who sacked him from Parliament and took him to court. He was imprisoned and he eventually died and was buried. It is the same matter,” he said.

“They are making all kinds of noise about his swearing-in. I prompted the former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine to tell the gentleman that we have seen this before in this House. He should leave this House before he would be jailed,” he added.

About the Adamu Dramani Sakande case

In July 2012, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande was convicted by an Accra High Court after he was found guilty of perjury and forgery.

This was after he failed to denounce his UK Citizenship before contesting for the Bawku seat.

He was found guilty of perjury and forgery and was jailed for two years concurrently on all counts.

