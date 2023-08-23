James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, has revealed that the ongoing court battle has significantly fortified his spiritual life.

Speaking in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, the MP underscored the formidable challenges he has confronted throughout the legal proceedings. He, however, firmly stated that giving up was never an option he considered.

Emphasizing his unwavering determination to persevere, Quayson drew parallels between his own situation and the trials endured by renowned figures, citing the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, as an example of someone who confronted comparable humiliation in his struggle for justice and freedom.

Quayson alluded to his substantial investments both in Canada and Ghana, which could afford him a life of opulence, marked by vacations and extravagance, however, he stressed that the current ordeal he is experiencing holds greater value to him than any luxurious lifestyle he could lead.

“I have asked myself many times, why I’m I doing this? The response I get back is, if you don’t do it, who will? I may not be extremely religious, but this process has really strengthened me religiously. Our creator will never give you a task that will go beyond you, he will always make sure that you can handle it. There were times I questioned myself, I came to a point where I understood why people like Nelson Mandela survived 27 years in detention. He wasn’t a street person when he was captured and put into prison, someone who had his comfort, he could have died.

“So I begin to relate to myself and asked why I am doing this. I have worked hard, I have investments in Canada and Ghana, I could be living the comfort of my life, taking vacations, and going on holiday. But this is more fulfilling in my life than all the things I have done in my life,” he told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Mr Quayson admitted to being frustrated as his constituents are looking up to him and that he cannot retreat, adding that the push is no longer about him.

“When I go to Assin North and see the women, men, aged people and youth, looking up to me, when people are calling you Moses in the Bible, you cannot retreat. This push is no longer about me”.

The MP is currently in court over forgery and perjury charges.

The state is going after him on charges of deceit of public officer contrary to section 251 (b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15 (1)(b) of Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155); and, knowingly making a false statutory declaration in contravention of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971, Act 389.

He also faces perjury as per section 210 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29; and False Declaration for Office as against section 248 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.