A yet-to-be identified taxi driver captured in a drunken state is unperturbed about his actions after he ran into a shop at Kokomlemle.

The driver collided head-on with another taxi, destroying the vehicle and a nearby food joint.

When asked about the cause of the accident in an interview with Adom News, he said he had nothing to say, adding the car owner can do whatever he wishes to him.

He could barely open his eyes or sit upright to speak in the interview while seated on a plastic chair.

The other driver of Nissan Amera, with a registration number GS 8250-12 narrated the suspect drove straight into his car and as a result, he is suffering severe chest pains though he escaped unhurt.

Despite attempts by the journalist to educate the driver on the dangers of drunk driving, he dismissed their advice and insulted them.

Watch the video above:

ALSO READ: