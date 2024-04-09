Security is to be stepped up at Champions League games this week after a media outlet supporting Islamic State group published threats against venues.

Uefa said it was aware of the threats but said games in Madrid, Paris and London would go ahead as planned.

Ministers in both France and Spain have confirmed enhanced security measures.

A pro-IS media channel has published multiple posters calling for attacks at stadiums hosting quarter-final ties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A spokesman for European football’s governing body said: “Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

The pro-IS channel called for violent attacks and featured images of the Emirates Stadium in London, the Bernabeu Stadium and the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. as well as the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

Another image shared last week depicted the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich.