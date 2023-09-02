Defender, Samuel Inkoom has confirmed that he has left Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak.

The former Black Stars defender joined the Phobians last year after his contract with Georgian club Torpedo Kutaisi expired in January 2022.

Inkoom leaves the Phobians after registering two goals in 10 appearances in the second half of the 2021/22 season and also helped the team defend the FA Cup title.

The former FC Basel and Asante Kotoko defender also featured 21 times for the team in the last campaign.

In a short farewell message posted on X, Inkoom thanked the Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV and the fans for their support during his short stay at the club.

“I bow out of the Phobia family with pride and fulfilment, thanks to Torgbe Afede XIV and the amazing family. Phobia! Masters”

I bow out of the Phobia family with pride and fulfillment, thanks to Torgbe Afede XIV and the Amazing family.Phooobia! Masters.👏🏾💪🏽 ⁦@HeartsOfOakGH⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5xyYynUEb — Samuel Inkoom (@InkoomSamuel) August 31, 2023

Inkoom featured for Ghana in the 2010 World Cup playing in the knockout games where the Black Stars beat the USA in the round of 16 and lost to Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals.

He was also part of the 2014 World Cup squad.