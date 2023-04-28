National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has criticised presidential staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye for what he sees as a lack of understanding of social interventions.

Mr Aboagye had challenged Mr Gyamfi to name one social intervention undertaken by the NDC during its 16 years in power.

Mr Gyamfi responded by describing Mr Aboagye’s question as an “illiterate” one and cited the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) as a key NDC intervention.

“My brother asked me to mention a social intervention that the NDC has embarked upon. That question betrays his understanding of social intervention. It is a very illiterate question. GETFund is an NDC intervention.

“No social intervention has helped education than this Fund. That a government sets aside a percentage of VAT to be paid into a fund for education-related matters. If you don’t know such basic things, you are not fit for such platforms… you need to go back to JHS,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

He also listed other NDC initiatives such as free cocoa fertilizers, free cocoa hybrid seedlings, and the provision of laptops, school uniforms, and sandals.

Mr Gyamfi defined social intervention as “any intervention by a government in the social affairs of the people,” and suggested that Mr Aboagye needed to learn more before making such challenges.

The NPP has frequently cited the National Health Insurance program, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty, and Free SHS as major social interventions and accused the NDC of having none despite claiming to have socialist leanings.

