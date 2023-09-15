The Shama District Security Council, together with the Minerals Commission have discovered quantities of Ammonium substances and some explosives in the tranches of the Anto Aboso quarry enclave.

The place where the substances were discovered hosts about six quarry sites and brings to question the safety of both workers and communities in the district.

The Assistant Manager at the Minerals Commission, Francis Annobil Jnr said such harmful substances could only be kept by companies with permit in a designated area called Magazine.

The District Chief Executive of Shama, Ebenezer Dadzie told journalists at the site that, intelligence led to the discovery of the quantities which were hidden in quarry dust in the bush.

He said, safety of communities around is a matter of concern to the Assembly, thus the need for the exercise to rid the community off such substances to avert preventable deaths.