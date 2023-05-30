Renowned Economist, Dr. Joe Abbey is dead.

Joy Business is learning that he passed on over the weekend.

Dr. Joe Abbey until his demise was the Executive Directive of the Center for Policy Analysis, a think tank that focuses on economic research and analysis.

Dr. Abbey contributed immensely to Ghana’s economic issues and debate.

He also once served as a Government Statistician and a Diplomat.

In addition, he did some consultancy work for the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Abbey was 82 years and would have been 83 in August 2023.