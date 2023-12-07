None of the 46 public Colleges of Education in Ghana currently has enough lecture halls and residential facilities to cater to the large numbers of students admitted each year.

This is according to the President of the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), Prof. Samuel Atintono, who described the situation as worrying.

“When you look at all the 46 member colleges, none of them can say that they have enough lecture halls or residential facilities,” he revealed.

He was speaking at the Annual National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education at Bolgataga in the Upper East Region.

Mr Atintono also bemoaned the conditions of service for both teaching and non-teaching staff of the Colleges of Education.

According to him, “government should speed up the processes of implementation to bring finality to the labour unrest.”

He also called for an increase in the feeding fee of students to GH₵30 per day saying the current fee is ‘woefully inadequate.’

For her part, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Training, Gifty Twum-Ampofo urged stakeholders in education to support the government for the Colleges of Education to excel and achieve their objectives.

