The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) says their members have exercised restraint for far too long over their five-month unpaid allowances by the government.

Despite the government announcing the release of some GH¢241 million for payment of the allowances, teacher trainees across the 46 Colleges of Education are yet to receive their funds.

The Association says the Ministry of Finance has failed to release the funds to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for disbursement, five weeks after the announcement.

In a statement signed by the President of TTAG, the Association asserts the outstanding amounts are affecting their livelihoods.

“The delay is causing untold hardship to teacher trainees, particularly on feeding and purchase of teaching and learning materials.

“The teacher trainee allowance serves as a vital lifeline, enabling trainees to meet their basic needs and alleviate the financial burden of tuition,” the statement said.

The teacher trainees have not been paid the monies due them since the beginning of the academic year in January, leaving a number of them in distress.

The Association portends their patience may wane if the funds are not released immediately for disbursement.

“We have been patient on this issue since the start of the academic year in January 2023, but we cannot guarantee it if the funds are not released immediately,” portions of the statement read.

They are imploring the appropriate quarters to urgently address their needs to ensure peaceful coexistence.

“TTAG remains committed to working with PRINCOF, GTEC, and the government to ensure a peaceful academic environment for teaching and learning in the colleges of education.

“We implore the authorities to urgently address the matter and ensure prompt and seamless disbursement of the allowances,” the statement said.

