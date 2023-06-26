The Ablekuma Central Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has marked this year’s Citizenship Week Celebration by engaging 43 schools in the Ablekuma Central Municipality.

The theme for this year’s celebration is 30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Child.

The purpose of the annual Citizenship Week Celebration is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and good citizenship in the school pupils and mold them to be responsible future leaders in their various communities, schools, and the Nation at large.

Miss Comfort Azalletey, the Municipal Director, NCCE Ablekuma Central Municipal, engaging the pupils at Honesty International School, underscored the need for all to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and embrace the values and norms that guide “us as a people, I am charging you to lead good lives by practicing good morals since you are the future leaders and agents of change.”

She again entreated the school pupils to be responsible, use their time judiciously and respect the rights of other persons and to refrain from acts that are detrimental to their wellbeing such as betting, stealing and scamming among others.

Miss Jane Amarley Oku, a former Assembly member who doubles as the CEO of Janok Foundation and a role model, in her delivery, commended NCCE for such a laudable programme.

She also encouraged the children to take hygiene seriously to avoid infections and related diseases.

The office is very grateful to the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mariama Karley Amui for the support given to promote the work of the NCCE in the municipality.