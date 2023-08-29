The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education, Ghana (PRINCOF), has stated that the second semester re-opening date for level 200 students remains August 27, 2023.

It therefore advised students, parents, and the public to take note of the date.

PRINCOF, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, signed by Dr Samuel Addae-Boateng, acknowledged that the absence of tutors from the classrooms since August 1st, 2023, was having an impact on teaching and learning in the Colleges of Education.

“We are, however, convinced that the issue will be resolved within the shortest possible time.

“We call on the public and students to disregard any publication that seeks to create the impression that the re-opening dates for the level 200 students have been postponed. This is untrue,” the statement said.

PRINCOF had also relaunched an appeal to the academic staff to call off the strike and return to the classrooms, in the interest of the students while efforts continued to ensure engagements with all parties to resolve the outstanding issues.

The statement said ‘PRINCOF, wished to state unequivocally that the re-opening date of August 27, 2023, remains unchanged for the Level 200 students across all 46 public Colleges of Education in Ghana’.

