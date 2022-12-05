Applicants seeking admissions into Colleges of Education in Ghana will from 2023 be expected to write an entrance exam.

The exam will be based on two core subjects; Mathematics and English.

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Education, Divine Ayidzoe, disclosed this at a conference on teacher training with stakeholders.

Mr Ayidzoe explained the initiative is to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the schools.

Despite the introduction of the teacher licensure examination in 2018 to give teachers the requisite certification, the Chief Director bemoaned it hasn’t yielded desirable results.

“If we are talking about teacher quality, I think it is time. Even the licensure exam data shows that trained teachers who have written BECE, WASSCE and undergone scrutiny at UCC and UEW cannot write a single sentence.

“How are they going to teach? So there is a call that from next year, entrance exams in Mathematics and English should be conducted so that we get the best to enter our Colleges of Education,” he explained.