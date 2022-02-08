The Institute for Education Studies (IFES) has rallied support behind the National Teacher’s Council (NTC) on their entrance examination agenda.

This examination is to be established in Teacher Training Colleges for students who want to join the teaching profession.

Speaking with the Country Director Peter Partey-Anti, he revealed that the entrance exam will help ensure appropriate recruitment of quality teachers.

He said teachers are not treated fairly and respected yet the profession requires brilliant people.

Mr Partey-Anti believes if the entrance exam is introduced, people would suffer before being able to join, hence teachers will regain their integrity. He said it has to get to the point that teachers become very scarce for their importance to be noticed.

“Anyone who is in the profession knows how teachers are being treated. It is not the kind of job which is a stepping stone, teachers play a critical role in the lives of children. The profession requires brilliant people to teach and that is why all these measures are being put in place to ensure proper recruitment into the profession.

that is how I feel that is the only way to be able to value the teaching profession," he said.

Also, Lawrence Sarpong, who is the Deputy Acting Registrar for NTC, revealed their meeting with stakeholders on the same subject is yielding positive results.

“Printing of papers and other activities will happen as far as examination is concerned so it requires payment of money. We have had meetings and discussions with stakeholders about the exams but for now, the amount hasn’t been concluded,” he added.