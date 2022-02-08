A doctor, identified by her tweeter handle as Ini of God, is thanking her stars after an attempt to end her parents’ life failed.
In series of tweets, she disclosed how her 10-year-old adopted sister deliberately laced her parents’ beverage with chemicals which act as poison.
The shocking reason, she claimed, is that the lass was angry after being forced to learn how to apologize when she is wrong.
Having little knowledge about health and wellbeing, Ini said her father, after two sips, realized the beverage had a funny taste, and immediately suspected the young child as she was the only one home.
She added that the child confessed to the crime and has been sent back to her biological parents.
“This is a child that myself and my sister will take it upon ourselves to fight for her when we think our parents are being too hard on her. So many times my mother especially will fight me because I’m interfering,” she expressed her hurt.
This had led Ini to reach the conclusion that the heart of man is truly evil, including children.