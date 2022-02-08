A doctor, identified by her tweeter handle as Ini of God, is thanking her stars after an attempt to end her parents’ life failed.

In series of tweets, she disclosed how her 10-year-old adopted sister deliberately laced her parents’ beverage with chemicals which act as poison.

The shocking reason, she claimed, is that the lass was angry after being forced to learn how to apologize when she is wrong.

I just want to thank God that the child my parents adopted didn't turn me and my siblings to orphans.



She poured one of those sniper like chemicals into their beverages because they said she should be apologising when she's wrong. — Ini of God (@_marvie___) February 7, 2022

Having little knowledge about health and wellbeing, Ini said her father, after two sips, realized the beverage had a funny taste, and immediately suspected the young child as she was the only one home.

She added that the child confessed to the crime and has been sent back to her biological parents.

After my dad took like 2 spoons he noticed it had a smell, with intuition he suspected what had happened. He asked her the next day and she admitted it. She was home alone all day — Ini of God (@_marvie___) February 7, 2022

“This is a child that myself and my sister will take it upon ourselves to fight for her when we think our parents are being too hard on her. So many times my mother especially will fight me because I’m interfering,” she expressed her hurt.

This had led Ini to reach the conclusion that the heart of man is truly evil, including children.