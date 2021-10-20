The National Association of Law Students (NALS) has taken to the streets to protest against another mass failure the 2021 Ghana School Law entrance exam witnessed.

Law students hit the streets over entrance exam saga

Some 499 LLB students, who sat for the 2020/2021 Ghana School Law 2021 Entrance Exam, failed.

Out of the many students from the various law faculties across the country who sat for the exam, only 790 passed representing approximately 28% while the failure represents 72%.

Some of the candidates denied admission have been agitating and accusing the General Legal Council (GLC) of being responsible for their inability to gain admission following a new quota system.

The GLC, the body in charge of legal education in Ghana, has come under fire for this development, especially since it applied new directives requiring candidates to pass 50% in each of the two sections A and B in the exam, a rule some students say did not exist prior to the examination.

Some have argued this was not communicated to them prior to the exam, a notice they said would have influenced their learning and answering strategies.

Clad in red and black attire, they converged at the Independence Square in Accra on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The aggrieved students wielded placards with various inscriptions to express their displeasure about the development.

Some of them read: Stop fraustrating law students, We did not fail, law school is not a family property, it is not a crime to study law in Ghana among others.