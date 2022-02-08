Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba, has taken a swipe at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The German gaffer before the 33rd edition of the AFCON described the tournament as a “little tournament” – a statement he later clarified as being sarcastic.

Klopp came under intense pressure for his comments.

In response to a video showing the wild celebrations in Dakar after Senegal’s first-ever AFCON triumph, Drogba tweeted, “A « little tournament » that means a lot for us Africans.”

A « little tournament » that means a lot for us Africans 🙏🏾 https://t.co/IpdhMhusoe — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) February 7, 2022

The final was contested between Senegal and Egypt, both led by Liverpool stars, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah – with Senegal edging it 4-2 on penalties.

The win means, Senegal have won their first continental title after Sadio Mane scored a crucial penalty kick having failed to convert one in regulation time to lift the trophy.